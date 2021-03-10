Refrigerants Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Refrigerants Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Fluorocarbons to Dominate the Market

– Fluorocarbons has dominated the market owing to the increasing demand for hydrofluorocarbons.

– HFCs are widely utilized in air conditioning applications as they are less harmful to the atmosphere in comparison to other fluorocarbon refrigerants.

– They also serve as the most prominent substitutes for phased-out CFCs and HCFCs. Emerging nations are slowly phasing out fluorocarbon refrigerants and are working on phasing out HCFCs. This will, in turn, result in high demand for HFCs globally.

– HFCs are non-flammable, recyclable, energy efficient, less toxic, and are chemically stable. They are non-reactive with the environment even upon direct exposure.

– One of the chief advantages of HFCs over chlorofluorocarbons (CFC’s) is that they do not contribute to ozone layer depletion.

– Hence, fluorocarbons segment is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the highest market share and is likely to witness the highest market share during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry has witnessed a major growth in the last decade. Development of the transportation sector is a major driver for the economic growth of China, and due to this, the sector is entirely run by state-owned corporations.

– According to 13th Five-Year Plan, allocation of CNY 800 billion (USD 116 billion) for railways, CNY 1.65 trillion (USD 240 billion) for roads, CNY 244 billion (USD 33 billion) for airways, and CNY 150 billion (USD 21 billion) for water transport, was issued in 2017.

– This mammoth allocation of funds paves a path for the manufacturing of various transportation vehicles, like buses, trains, ships, and airplanes in large scale. The rapid increase in production would in turn, accommodate a huge scope for usage of air conditioning systems in these vehicles.

– The cold storage capacity grew by over 800% in China over a period of eight years. Hence, with the growing Chinese cold chain logistics industry, which constitutes of refrigeration trucks and cold storages, the Chinese refrigerants market is expected to rapidly increase during the forecast period.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Refrigerants Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of the Global Cold Chain Market

4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Global Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations against Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

4.2.2 Constant Amendment of Montreal Protocol

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fluorocarbons

5.1.1.1 Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC)

5.1.1.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

5.1.1.3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

5.1.2 Inorganics

5.1.2.1 Ammonia

5.1.2.2 Carbon Dioxide

5.1.2.3 Others

5.1.3 Hydrocarbons

5.1.3.1 Isobutane

5.1.3.2 Propane

5.1.3.3 Others

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Refrigeration

5.2.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.2 Commercial

5.2.1.3 Transportation

5.2.1.4 Industrial

5.2.2 Air-conditioning

5.2.2.1 Stationary

5.2.2.2 Chiller

5.2.2.3 Mobile

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1

6.4.2 A-Gas

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Daikin Industries Ltd

6.4.5 Dongyue Group Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Harp International Ltd

6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.8 Hudson Technologies

6.4.9 Mexichem S.A.B. de CV

6.4.10 Navin Fluorine International Ltd

6.4.11 Sinochem Group

6.4.12 SRF Limited

6.4.13 The Chemours Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Refrigerants

