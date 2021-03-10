All news

Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Rotary Air Preheaters

 “Rotary Air Preheaters Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Rotary Air Preheaters industry. The Rotary Air Preheaters market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Rotary Air Preheaters:

A Rotary Air Preheater is a regenerative high efficiency heat exchanger which utilizes the regenerative element to store the heat of the flue gas and deliver it to air. According to the different parts of its rotating parts, rotating air preheater can be classified as rotor rotation of the drum-type preheater and windshield rotary preheater. The former heat storage element is arranged on the slowly rotating rotor and rotates by the rotor in turn through the flue gas and the air; the latter heat storage element is arranged on the stationary stator, and the rotating 8-shaped windshield controls the flue gas and the air flows through the regenerative element alternately. In order to prevent the series flow of flue gas and air, reduce the air leakage coefficient, the rotor or stator flow section in the circulation of the total section of 10 to 20 of the two inert areas (sealed area).

Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Maxxtec
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Howden
  • Kelvion
  • Balcke-Durr GmbH
  • Geurts International
  • Aerofin
  • Ekstroms Varmetekniska AB
  • ARVOS Group (Ljungstrom)
  • Alstom Power
  • Aerotherm Heaters
  • IMECO Limited
  • Thermodyne Engineering Systems
  • Shandong Hengtao Enterprise
  • Yu Hong Electric Power Equipment Engineering
  • Nanjing Yire Zonglian Energy Saving Technology

    Scope of Report:

    This report focuses on the Rotary Air Preheaters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Drum-Type Rotary Air Preheater
  • Windshield Rotary Air Preheater

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Power Generation
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Chemical Industry
  • Marine
  • Oil and Gas
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Rotary Air Preheaters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rotary Air Preheaters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rotary Air Preheaters in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Rotary Air Preheaters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Rotary Air Preheaters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Rotary Air Preheaters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rotary Air Preheaters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Rotary Air Preheaters Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Rotary Air Preheaters Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

