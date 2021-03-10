All news

Selective Laser Sintering Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

Selective Laser Sintering

This “Selective Laser Sintering Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

  • The selective laser sintering market registered a CAGR of 24%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The demand for selective laser sintering equipment is going to be driven by developed countries, owing to the presence of research and development facilities.
  • – The adoption of laser sintering printers has increased due to the easy availability of metal and non-metal powders to create prototype models and parts. Furthermore, The laser sintering printers are the most precise when it comes to printing metal parts.
  • – The selective laser sintering technique has shortened the time required for the end products to reach the market, which has resulted in capital savings.
  • – Also, facilities are opting for laser sintering printers due to additional simplification of process by the reduction in the number of machines required to finish the end product.

    Selective Laser Sintering Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • 3D Systems
  • Inc
  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
  • Farsoon Technologies
  • Prodways Group
  • Formlabs
  • Inc.
  • Ricoh Company
  • Ltd.
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • Renishaw PLC.
  • Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.
  • Sintratec AG
  • Sharebot S.R.L.
  • Red Rock SLS
  • Aspect Inc

    Scope of the Report:

    The selective laser sintering market typically comprises 3D printer supplier who use sintering of either plastic or metal powder to create parts and prototypes for various industries. The report cover industries like automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, which are said to benefit the most.

    Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

    • Detailed Overview of Selective Laser Sintering Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
    • Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.
    • Selective Laser Sintering Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.
    • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Selective Laser Sintering Market?
    • SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.
    • What is the Selective Laser Sintering Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?
    • Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?
    • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?
    • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Selective Laser Sintering Market demand?

    Key Market Trends:

    Research and Development in various Industries is going to Fuel the Demand in the Future

    – The research and development happening across different industries have benefited from the progress of the selective laser sintering market and the automotive sector is expected to continue to be the largest consumer of selective laser sintering equipment in the coming years.
    – Industries like automobile and aerospace and defense require constant prototyping to study various characteristics. The existing prototyping techniques need more time as compared to laser sintering printers to archive the same level of precision of the model.
    – Moreover, the companies are no longer required to create and save the molds for prototyping. Also, any correction to the model can be done instantaneously due to which selective laser sintering is being preferred.

    North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

    – North America is one of the leading adopters of selective laser sintering printers and is considered to be one of the largest markets for selective laser sintering market. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and increased testing in several industries.
    – The region has been known to be a pioneer in innovation due to which the demand for prototyping is high. The investment in the research and development in the region in new and emerging technology is relatively high that helps the region maintain the dominance in the market.
    – Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include 3D Systems and Prodways Group.

    Target Audience of Selective Laser Sintering Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Selective Laser Sintering Market Report:

    • Analysing various perspectives of the Selective Laser Sintering market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Selective Laser Sintering market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Selective Laser Sintering market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Selective Laser Sintering market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Selective Laser Sintering market studied.

    Detailed TOC of Selective Laser Sintering Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Reduced Time for The End Product to Reach the Market
    4.3.2 Increased Investments from Government in North America and Europe
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Additional Capital Expenditure and Restriction in Mass Production
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Material
    5.1.1 Metal
    5.1.2 Plastic
    5.2 End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Automotive
    5.2.2 Aerospace and Defence
    5.2.3 Healthcare
    5.2.4 Electronics
    5.2.5 Other End-user Industry
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 3D Systems, Inc
    6.1.2 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
    6.1.3 Farsoon Technologies
    6.1.4 Prodways Group
    6.1.5 Formlabs, Inc.
    6.1.6 Ricoh Company, Ltd.
    6.1.7 Concept Laser GmbH
    6.1.8 Renishaw PLC.
    6.1.9 Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.
    6.1.10 Sintratec AG
    6.1.11 Sharebot S.R.L.
    6.1.12 Red Rock SLS
    6.1.13 Aspect Inc

    7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

