Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Solid phase extraction SPE is the sample preparation process. It refers to compounds that are dissolved or suspended in a liquid mixture are separated from other compounds in the mixture according to their physical and chemical properties. In the process, generally, solid phase extraction consumables refer to the extraction cartridge (including the filler), disk and 96 well plate etc. And extraction cartridge is the most widely used in solid phase extraction SPE. Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Waters

3M

PerkinElmer

S*Pure Pte Ltd

Avantor Performance Materials

UCT

GL Sciences

Biotage

Restek Corporation

Tecan SP

Anpel

Anpel

Orochem Technologies

Global consume about 79 M Unit of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2016, and the Revenue about 238 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.42% in past 5 years.

USAis the largest consumption market of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with a sales market share over 31%. China is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7.8%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 12M Units witch occupy 15% of the market share. The Revenue is about 39 M USD.

The worldwide market for Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

SPE Cartridge

SPE Disk

Others Market Segment by Application:

Pharmacy

Academia

Hospital & Clinical

Environment

Drug Testing