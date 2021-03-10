Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

All news

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables

 “Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables industry. The Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables:

  • Solid phase extraction SPE is the sample preparation process. It refers to compounds that are dissolved or suspended in a liquid mixture are separated from other compounds in the mixture according to their physical and chemical properties. In the process, generally, solid phase extraction consumables refer to the extraction cartridge (including the filler), disk and 96 well plate etc. And extraction cartridge is the most widely used in solid phase extraction SPE.

    Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Merck
  • Waters
  • 3M
  • PerkinElmer
  • S*Pure Pte Ltd
  • Avantor Performance Materials
  • UCT
  • GL Sciences
  • Biotage
  • Restek Corporation
  • Tecan SP
  • Anpel
  • Orochem Technologies

    Scope of Report:

  • Global consume about 79 M Unit of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2016, and the Revenue about 238 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.42% in past 5 years.
  • USAis the largest consumption market of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with a sales market share over 31%. China is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7.8%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 12M Units witch occupy 15% of the market share. The Revenue is about 39 M USD.
  • The worldwide market for Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • SPE Cartridge
  • SPE Disk
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pharmacy
  • Academia
  • Hospital & Clinical
  • Environment
  • Drug Testing
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

