Soup in Indonesia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After seeing a retail volume decline in most years of the review period, in 2020 soup has returned to solid growth, with current value sales seeing a similar increase. Soup has seen a turnaround in its performance mostly due to COVID-19. This is because consumers stockpiled shelf stable and dehydrated references during the first weeks of the lockdown in March, due to their long shelf life, fear of having to self-isolate and concern about shortages. Another factor contributing to growth has been…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soup in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Return to volume growth for soup due to stockpiling and more lunches at home

Move from chilled to shelf stable and dehydrated soup

Heinz sees a resurgence in its share due to the strong growth of shelf stable soup

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation of growth rates as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Chilled soup set to see the highest current value growth

Opportunities for dehydrated soup due to price-consciousness

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

