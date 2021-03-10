Sports Nutrition in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although growth is set to be positive in 2020, COVID-19 is expected to stifle growth, with a prediction of 5% value growth for 2020, compared to growth of 8% recorded in 2019. Much of this was due to gyms closing during the lockdown period, with home-seclusion no longer allowing consumers to exercise at home to the same intensity that they can in the gym. In addition, some sports nutrition products are also sold within gyms, and therefore, the closure of these facilities is set to stifle sales.

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

