Sports Nutrition in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although growth is set to be positive in 2020, COVID-19 is expected to stifle growth, with a prediction of 5% value growth for 2020, compared to growth of 8% recorded in 2019. Much of this was due to gyms closing during the lockdown period, with home-seclusion no longer allowing consumers to exercise at home to the same intensity that they can in the gym. In addition, some sports nutrition products are also sold within gyms, and therefore, the closure of these facilities is set to stifle sales.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Value sales are stifled by the closure of gyms across the country; however, growth remains positive as consumers use sports nutrition to maintain muscle
As non-essential retailers close, an increase in share will be seen from supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as e-commerce
Myprotein remains the leading brand, increasing its share on the highly competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth will recover following the outbreak of COVID-19, as consumers return to their previous fitness regimes
Growth opportunities include the growing vegan and flexitarian lifestyles, as well as high protein diets and rising on-the-go-consumption of protein/energy bars
The growth of e-commerce and an increase in online players is set to drive sales across the forecast period
