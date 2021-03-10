Summary

Store Cards in Turkey

Currently, there are no store cards with “pay later” options available in Turkey. All cards issued by retailers are closed-loop pre-paid cards that enable payment in specific retail outlets. Over the forecast period, prospects for store cards remain weak as consumers seeking “pay later” functionality have the established option of credit cards.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264641-store-cards-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Turkey report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rectangular-hollow-section-steel-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5k-display-resolution-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

nternational has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Store Cards in Turkey

Euromonitor International

November 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-custom-belts-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

PROSPECTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Pandemic fears accelerate shift towards cashless society

Adoption of new technology boosts..…continued

Store Cards in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105