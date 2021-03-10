Surfactant Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Surfactant Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Surfactant industry. The Surfactant market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Surfactant:

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid's surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.

Surfactant can be classified to anionic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, cationic surfactant, nonionic surfactant by their property. Anionic surfactant occupied 50.37% global market share in 2015; Nonionic surfactants occupied 40.08% market share. Amphoteric surfactants and cationic surfactants take 6.40% and 3.15% market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied near 50% market share in 2015 and textile occupied about 18%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

This report focuses on the Surfactant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant Market Segment by Application:

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating