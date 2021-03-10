Rising health awareness amongst consumers is likely to encourage players in sweet biscuits to offer healthier options in 2020. These include biscuits with fructose, without gluten or with higher protein content. Not only will producers change their recipes to offer healthier products, but they will also communicate this better to consumers. For example, Mondelez International recently made health statements more visible on packs of its Barni brand, communicating that it is free from preservative…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthier lifestyle trends are likely to boost the sales of snack bars in 2020

Local players are expected to face growing competition from international brands in 2020

New product launches will focus on the healthy eating trend and convenience in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label brands likely to see retail volume growth as consumers increasingly price sensitive

Retail volume sales of fruit snacks expected to grow into the forecast period

Consumers are likely to switch to cheaper plain biscuits into the forecast period as recession hits

