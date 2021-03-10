All news

Sweet Spreads in Colombia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Sales of sweet spreads have been given a slight boost in 2020 by the onset of COVID-19, although retail sales growth is not set to be significantly larger than in 2019. Acceleration in growth was largely driven by two factors; first, the closure of schools in mid-March as part of the government’s response to the virus meant children were at home, driving demand for sweet spreads as part of an easily made snack. The other factor was the shutdown of the country’s dine-in foodservice industries, wh…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Colombia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Virus helps grow sales, but not a key factor in 2020 success
Health less important than comfort, kid’s indulgence
Pricing drives growth, with rising economic concern leading consumers to trade down
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Artisanal and premium positioning could prove sweet for honey
Nut butters and new dietary trends to shape growth
Sustainability, ethical sourcing appeals to affluent middle class
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

