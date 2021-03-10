All news

Sweet Spreads in Indonesia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 is set to lead to an improvement in growth for 2020, as consumers spend more time at home, eating out less and increasing purchases for home consumption. As such, value growth is set to increase from 8% to 10%

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 increases the interest in health and wellness, boosting growth for honey
Small family and individual run businesses boost sales of sweet spreads
Domestic producers lead, benefiting from offering lower price points during the outbreak of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value and volume growth is set to increase over the forecast period, while honey continues to lead value growth
Unbranded products are increasing competition for honey players, perceived as being healthier
Small bakery businesses that survive the outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to drive demand for sweet spreads
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

….continued

