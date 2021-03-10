All news

Sweet Spreads in South Africa By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Although in 2020 sweet spreads has seen a slight slowdown in its retail growth rates, this is not significant and growth has remained solid, with the minor slowdown likely to mainly be due to increasing maturity. However, consumers’ rising price-consciousness as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19 has meant that some trading down has been seen. For instance, nut and seed based spreads has seen by far the best performance in both retail volume and current value terms. This is because the…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in South Africa
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Minor impact on retail volume sales from COVID-19, although trading down is seen
The move to lower-sugar products has been slow, whilst flavour innovations appeal
The cheapest products are favoured due to consumer price-consciousness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising maturity and increasing price-consciousness set to hamper growth
Trading down expected in nut and seed based spreads due to price rises
Price competition is expected to remain strong
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

