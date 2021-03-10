Target Drone Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2026

The ‘Target Drone market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Target Drone market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Target Drone market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Target Drone market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Target Drone market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

Overview

The “Target Drone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the target drone market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the target drone market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for target drones at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global target drone market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global target drone market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Target Drone Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global target drone market provides a detailed cross segment analysis based on the different segments including platform, engine type, application, and end-user. Based on platform, the market is segmented into ground target, aerial target, underwater target, and sea surface target. Based on engine type, the market is divided into internal combustion engine, jet engine, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into combat training; target & decoy; and surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. Moreover, on the basis of end-user, the global target drone market is segmented into commercial, defense (air, navy, and land), and homeland security.

Global Target Drone Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Target Drone Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Target Drone market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Target Drone market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Target Drone market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. The report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Target Drone market.

The industry concentration rate could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

The report includes details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.