Summary

Despite strong growth in the tourism industry in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, the efforts of the Saudi government and the General Authority of Entertainment and Ministry of tourism have come to a standstill, with the pandemic halting tourism in Saudi Arabia just like in the rest of the world. From the start of April, lockdown was in place across all of Saudi Arabia, with curfews imposed in all key cities and tourist facilities closed. This led to a steep drop in demand for the tourism ind…

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Tourism Flows in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Government restrictions and border closures cause tourist flows to plummet, while top destinations also impacted

Religious tourism makes changes to adapt to COVID-19 safety concerns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Domestic travel expected to be key for recovery into forecast period

Positive pre-pandemic performance suggests hope for strong recovery into the future

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-.…continued

Tourism Flows in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

