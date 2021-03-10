Summary

Tourism Flows in South Africa

Border closures and other travel restrictions were introduced in the early months of 2020 as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 virus. The abrupt actions created confusion amongst travellers and visitors in South Africa as well amongst South Africans visiting other countries. With many travellers left stranded, on 31 March the South African government initiated a repatriation process, sending non-citizens back to their home countries while allowing South African citizens and individuals holdi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443562-tourism-flows-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-alternative-beverages-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-early-high-strength-concrete-ehsc-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-early-high-strength-concrete-ehsc-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-woven-shirt-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Tourism Flows in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Travel to/from South Africa severely hampered in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Domestic tourism also affected by pandemic-inspired restrictions in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Travel to/from South Africa set to bounce back quickly in 2021 before moderating over the forecast period..…continued

Tourism Flows in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105