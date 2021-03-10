Traffic Survey Equipment Market 2021: What Will Be the Projected Size of the Market from The Outlook of Both Value and Volume?

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Reliable traffic information is a key factor in the planning of land use concerning the road and street network, the making of plans, and decision-making. Correct forecasting is necessary for the economically sensible timing of different measures. Planning traffic environments and developing their functionality and safety call for analysed information on traffic volumes and traffic flows.

Fuhrmann Engineering Inc.

Sanderson Associates

G John Surveys

MHC Traffic Ltd

Traffic Watch

Tri-State Traffic Data

Simone Surveys

BVY Pty Ltd

JAMAR Technologies, Inc.

Clearview Intelligence

Diamond Traffic Products (DTP)

Sierzega Market by Type:

Counters

Classifiers

Others Market by Application:

Traffic Speed Data

Vehicle Classification

Volume of Traffic