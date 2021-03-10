Tricalcium Phosphate Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Tricalcium Phosphate Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tricalcium Phosphate industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Tricalcium Phosphate market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Tricalcium Phosphate:

Tricalcium phosphate (referred as TCP) is white crystalline or amorphous powder. There are many crystal transition, divided into low temperature β phase (β-TCP) and high temperature α-phase (α-TCP). Phase transition temperature is 1120 ℃ -1170 ℃, melting point is 1670 ℃, soluble in acid and insoluble in water and ethanol. TCP is ubiquitous in human bones and a good bone repair material.

The tricalcium phosphate (TCP) industry concentration is relatively high and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, most of manufactures distribute in EU, US and China. US and EU has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Trans-Tech, Inc, Prayon and NEI, both have perfect products.

From tricalcium phosphate (TCP) classification:. The food and feed grade account for a large proportion, but the food grade product quality standards is higher than the feed grade, so its price and gross margin is at a high level. In addition, although the proportion of the field for pharmaceutical grade occupy small, but the price and gross margin is at the highest level.

In the international market, tricalcium phosphate (TCP) application areas are very concentrated. At present, China has become the largest producer and the largest consumer of tricalcium phosphate (TCP). Food additives tricalcium phosphate market is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user application between 2018 to 2023, considering that it has better security and the fast development of the food industry.

This report focuses on the Tricalcium Phosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

