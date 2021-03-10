All news

Vitamins in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In response to COVID-19, many consumers turned to vitamins, both multivitamins and single vitamins, with households stockpiling in March and April against potential shortages and to limit the number of trips to stores, as well as to boost immunity and health. Demand in 2020 is expected to remain strong, despite stockpiling, as consumers seek to improve their health and wellness as a result of the pandemic. Jamieson Naturals, the leader in vitamins and dietary supplements, reported that it had pr…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales boosted by rising interest in preventive care in response to COVID-19
Rising demand among growing number of older Canadians
Global brands boosted by extensive distribution and product ranges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Leading brands targeting specific consumer niches
Outlook remains bright for vitamin D and vitamin C
Growing demand for pr

….continued

