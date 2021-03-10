Vitamins in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to lead to a huge uplift in growth for vitamins, moving from negative growth in 2019 to a prediction of 14% positive growth for 2020. In response to the outbreak, French consumers sought to boost their immune systems – panic buying and stockpiling vitamins as a result.
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Vitamins in France
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to a considerable uplift in growth, as consumers stockpile vitamins that benefit the immune system
Multivitamins record double-digit growth, despite being challenged by the national press that recommends relying on food sources instead
The high demand for vitamins boosts sales for major players, as Berocca increases its market share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth will decline following the uplift aligned to the COVID-19 outbreak; however, sales will continue to benefit from consumers maintaining the habit of taking vitamins
Multivitamins will continue out selling single vitamins across the forecast period
Innovations focused on vitamin C, and immunity-boosting ingredients is predicted for the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
……. continued
