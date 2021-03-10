Vitamins in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to lead to a huge uplift in growth for vitamins, moving from negative growth in 2019 to a prediction of 14% positive growth for 2020. In response to the outbreak, French consumers sought to boost their immune systems – panic buying and stockpiling vitamins as a result.

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to a considerable uplift in growth, as consumers stockpile vitamins that benefit the immune system

Multivitamins record double-digit growth, despite being challenged by the national press that recommends relying on food sources instead

The high demand for vitamins boosts sales for major players, as Berocca increases its market share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth will decline following the uplift aligned to the COVID-19 outbreak; however, sales will continue to benefit from consumers maintaining the habit of taking vitamins

Multivitamins will continue out selling single vitamins across the forecast period

Innovations focused on vitamin C, and immunity-boosting ingredients is predicted for the forecast period

