Vitamins in the United Arab Emirates Research Report 2020-2026

Vitamins is a category that is not covered under health care insurance in the United Arab Emirates, along with dietary supplements, unless in specific high doses that make it more of a medicine that is required for specific medical conditions. In addition, vitamins are priced more freely compared to OTC products, which are regulated strictly by the government. Moreover, they also incur VAT of 5% as they do not fall under the required medicine criteria, making them less attractive to price-sensit…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overall impact of focusing on boosting one’s immune system during pandemic does not result in huge boost for vitamins overall as dietary supplements offers strong competition

Multivitamins remains a popular option in terms of cost saving and convenience

Vitabiotics set to strengthen overall leadership of vitamins with omnichannel strategy

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce set to capitalise on increasing price sensitivity and convenience heading into forecast period

Overall economic recovery likely to influence demand for vitamins during early part of forecast period but overall category is set to record positive performance

Vitamin D deficiency likely to support relevance of category

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

