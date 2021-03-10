Weight Management and Wellbeing in Chile Research Report 2020-2026

As COVID-19 has increased consumer focus on hygienic and sanitary needs, discretionary categories like weight management have been pushed into the background in terms of priority. The pandemic has raised awareness of the importance of various health measures such as frequent hand washing and surface cleansing, with consumers now further focusing on adopting preventative solutions to prepare for potential hazards

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727502-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-search-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-financial-cyber-security-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-genetic-toxicology-testing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quartz-stone-surface-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04-11755645

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Chile

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand negatively impacted by rising health awareness in response to COVID-19

Nutritional drinks continue gaining momentum

Direct selling business model hit hard by lockdown restrictions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expanding opportunities through wider offer

Growing availability of healthier alternatives could limit growth

Direct sellers set to regain lost sales share as economy reopens

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105