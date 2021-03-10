All news

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Egypt Research Report 2020-2026

Weight management and wellbeing is expected to register lower value growth than in 2019 and this is despite inflationary pressures. The product area is tiny in Egypt in terms of value share and core products such as meal replacement and supplement nutrition drinks are not sold in Egypt. Due to COVID-19, weight management and wellbeing products are expected to register lower value growth, as they are considered non-essential and consumers are spending their disposable income on products such as v…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Egypt
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 dampens current value growth as product area considered non-essential
Eva Pharma remains the strong leader in weight management and wellbeing
The preference for traditional and natural weight loss remedies continues to suppress demand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers look to shed weight, post COVID-19
Unhealthy lifestyles and high-fat diets remain common among the population
The ban on marketing and advertising results in lack of dynamism
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

