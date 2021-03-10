All news

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia Research Report 2020-2026

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in improved performances across the board in the weight management and wellbeing category, as consumers sought to lose weight in light of the pandemic. Meal replacement products represents the largest category and saw increased demand in 2020, as well as new launches. The category saw the relaunch of Nutrimeal in April 2020, a strongly performing meal replacement range from USANA Health Sciences Sdn Bhd. However, more expensive meal replacement products suffered, b…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727506-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 encourages consumers to lose weight, increasing demand
Direct sellers remain dominant in distribution
Category sees greater fragmentation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
MRP and slimming teas to benefit most as category gains traction
New flavours and convenient packaging important factors
Products see repositioning, investments into support may prove beneficial
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

