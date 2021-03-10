Wound Care in Chile Research Report 2020-2026

Most Chilean households have a cabinet for medical supplies that are considered essential, especially during challenging times such as the ongoing pandemic. The National Emergency Office (ONEMI) is also augmenting communication efforts to generate awareness and encourage the population to have emergency kits ready, both at home and in the car. The list was recently updated to include hand sanitisers, first aid kits, face masks and gloves in response to the COVID-19 threat. However, demand for th…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted slightly as consumers stock up on medical supplies

Lockdown measures increase domestic hazards

Leading brands offer attractive designs to attract children

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Producers focus on enticing promotions to attract consumers

Demand to be boosted by return to normal life and outdoor activities

Growing focus on child oriented marketing

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

