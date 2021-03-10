All news

Wound Care in Egypt Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Wound Care in Egypt Research Report 2020-2026

Wound care is the smallest consumer product area in Egypt and is expected to register the smallest value growth in 2020, as result of COVID-19. However, it is still expected to register double-digit value growth, though some of this growth is driven by inflationary pressures. With schools and gyms closed for much of 2020, there is expected to be less injuries and therefore less demand for wound care.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727511-wound-care-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contact-center-quality-assurance-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-drive-wind-power-systems-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rapid-infuser-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-vehicle-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Wound Care in Egypt
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less injuries as people stay at home
Pharmaplast dominates sales in a highly consolidated product area
Low levels of brand loyalty define the competitive environment in wound care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Once people start going out again, wound care will return to pre-COVID-19 value growth
Wound care continues to underperform
The preference for traditional home-made alternatives to remain a drag on growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Grid-Tied Energy Storage System Market Overview and Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi

reporthive

Chicago, United States: The latest report from Report Hive Research says the Grid-Tied Energy Storage System Market will grow with a stable CAGR for the coming years. The publication offers a glimpse into the historical market data and the milestones it has reached. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics to reflect the […]
All news

Ambient Air Vaporizers Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Cryonorm, Krison Engineering Works, Cryoquip, Cryolor, INOX India

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Ambient Air Vaporizers Market. Global Ambient Air Vaporizers Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news News

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics

jack

“Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2021-2027 report is a professional study on the current state of the market that focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the leading players. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry research report also offers a granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, […]