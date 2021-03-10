Wound Care in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Wound care is expected to record a 1% value growth in 2020, compared to a 2% value growth recorded in 2019. Although there was a slight uplift in sales as consumers panic-bought what they deemed were essential items during the lockdown, after this initial uplift, demand decreased as consumers had the stock they needed.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of content
Wound Care in France
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to a decline in value growth, as lockdown reduces physical activity and injuries
A lack of innovation stifles growth; however, sticking plasters/adhesive bandages lead the landscape, with a wide variety of goods
Laboratoires URGO continues to grow its share in 2020, while Laboratories Mercurochrome benefits from offering a wide range of products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth will be supported by the return to outdoor activities, with consumers taking part in their normal routines following the COVID-19 restrictions
The ageing population supports ongoing growth across the forecast period, with older consumers more likely to need wound care items
Despite positive values sales, demographic trends are set to stifle growth across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
