Wound Care in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Wound care is expected to record a 1% value growth in 2020, compared to a 2% value growth recorded in 2019. Although there was a slight uplift in sales as consumers panic-bought what they deemed were essential items during the lockdown, after this initial uplift, demand decreased as consumers had the stock they needed.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and

Table of content

Wound Care in France

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to a decline in value growth, as lockdown reduces physical activity and injuries

A lack of innovation stifles growth; however, sticking plasters/adhesive bandages lead the landscape, with a wide variety of goods

Laboratoires URGO continues to grow its share in 2020, while Laboratories Mercurochrome benefits from offering a wide range of products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth will be supported by the return to outdoor activities, with consumers taking part in their normal routines following the COVID-19 restrictions

The ageing population supports ongoing growth across the forecast period, with older consumers more likely to need wound care items

Despite positive values sales, demographic trends are set to stifle growth across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

……. continued

