Wound Care in Malaysia Research Report 2020-2026

The wound care category saw slightly higher growth in 2020 than in 2019. This occurred as the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in consumers stocking up on such products prior to lockdown, in case they were needed for first aid purposes. The Movement Control Order (MCO) started on 18 March and lasted until 4 May, and was implemented as a preventive strategy by the Malaysian Government in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. As a result, people were uncertain whether there would be.

Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

Wound Care in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sticking plasters/adhesive bandages most popular as consumers stockpile

Private label products gain traction

Licensing important to appeal to children

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sticking plasters/adhesive bandages to benefit from increased exercise

Advanced product developments and licensing agreements expected

On-the-go packaging format likely to appeal

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

….continued

