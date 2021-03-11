Acrylic Adhesives Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Acrylic Adhesives Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275339

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275339

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Acrylic Adhesives Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Acrylic Adhesives Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Acrylic Adhesives Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Acrylic Adhesives Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Acrylic Adhesives Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– The packaging industry in North America and Europe are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.

– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.

– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275339

Target Audience of Acrylic Adhesives Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Acrylic Adhesives Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Acrylic Adhesives market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Acrylic Adhesives market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Acrylic Adhesives market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Acrylic Adhesives market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Acrylic Adhesives market studied.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Sporting Goods

5.2.7 Woodworking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 Dymax

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.12 LORD Corp.

6.4.13 Mactac

6.4.14 Mapei SPA

6.4.15 Permabond LLC

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries

6.4.17 RPM International

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Size Analysis 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Share, Demand-Supply Status, Estimated CAGR, Business Growth Forecast to 2025

Hotel Dental Kits Market Research Report 2021: Top Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segmentation, Growth Size and Price Analysis Forecast to 2025

Automotive Lifts & Car Parking Lifts Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Size and Development Trends Analysis 2021: Global Opportunities and Strategic Movement by Players, Revenue, Share and Innovations Forecast to 2026

Global Emergency Transport Ventilators Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027

Single-standard Fast Chargers Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Coconut Water Drinks Market Size Analysis Report 2021: Global Company Profiles, Industry Trends, Share by Demand Status, and Growth Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Steam Autoclaves Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Size and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Report by Industry Research.co

Densitometers Market Size and Development Trends Analysis 2021: Global Opportunities and Strategic Movement by Players, Revenue, Share and Innovations Forecast to 2026

Gymnastic Equipment Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024 Report by Industry Research.co