Aerostat Systems Market Growth and Value Chain 2017-2027 by FMI

Extensive surveillance range aerostat systems help in providing persistent surveillance for a longer period of time. Aerospace OEMs are taking immense efforts in shifting from vertically integrated development towards systems and design integration. The structure of the industry has transformed towards tier-based system of providers. Drone Aviation has completed incorporation of the government-furnished ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) equipment, which in turn helps in supporting the real-time usage of optical payload packages and communications.

Strategic Developments by Market Participants to Avail Satisfactory Performance to Boost Aerostat Systems Market Growth

Key players are planning to increase their focus on developing sophisticated design and technologies, thereby producing robust aerostat systems that can sustain during adverse conditions and offer satisfactory performance. Manufacturers are looking forward towards funding and development as aerostat systems are likely to replace low-flying surveillance systems and UAVs.

TCOM, L. P. has developed a 28M Operational Class Aerostat persistent surveillance solution, benefitting sea, air and ground, helping in tracking and detecting targets in any kind of terrain. Growing geopolitical tensions across the maritime areas in the APAC region have created strategic impetus in considering new surveillance platforms. These innovative aerostat systems are expected to help in detecting real and apparent threats that would later become imminent.

Raytheon, a leading player in the aerostat systems market has recently developed a ship self-defense system that exhibits first link from the surface ship towards the Joint Strike Fighter. The new wireless data integration has been developed by the aerostat system market player for a wide-ranging benefit in warfighting.

Icarus Training Systems lately introduced a significant variety of products related to cabin crew training that includes raft and slide-raft repair simulator. The leading aerostat systems player also developed an innovative PBE Training Smoke Hood Neck Seals. This step helps the company in elevating its global position in the aerostat systems market.

Israel Aerospace Industries recently received a mega contract from Asian army for the purpose of delivering its Air Defense System – Sky Capture. This product will help in expanding the product portfolio of the leading aerostat systems market player.

Wide-Ranging Applications in Military & Commercial Forces to Drive Aerostat Systems Market Growth

Surging need for accuracy in geospatial information is expected to drive the demand and supply of aerostat systems across the globe. Increasing number of terrorist activities will continue to drive the production of aerostat systems for C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) applications. Growing potential of aerostat systems in scientific research is likely to create further growth avenues for the global market in the forthcoming years.

Features such as ecofriendly, durable, low maintenance and operational cost as well as high structural integrity will continue to promote the aerostat systems market. New product developments, innovation and increasing number of projects is expected to stimulate the growth of the aerostat systems market. Surging use of aerostat systems in applications of climate, communication and maritime monitoring is anticipated to fuel the global market. HD thermal imaging is expected to prove as a significant trend in the aerostat systems industry as it mainly helps in eliminating complications of terrains.

Significant costs related to the initial setup are anticipated to pose notable challenges for the aerostat systems market. Limitations related to operational altitude and payload related restrictions are further likely to hinder the growth of the aerostat systems market.

North America to Demonstrate High Growth in the Global Aerostat Systems Market

The U.S is witnessed as being one amongst the top military spending region world-wide. Rapidly increasing acceptance of aerostat systems in homeland security and defense is expected to stimulate revenue growth of the North America aerostat systems market. Growing government expenditure for improving surveillance is likely to stimulate the growth of the North America aerostat systems market. The U.S Army is also making heavy investments for detecting advanced explosive devices and aerostat systems are expected to deliver round-the-clock surveillance for wide-ranging areas. Growing initiatives by the U.S. such as RAID program that uses surveillance equipment, helps U.S. army in monitoring important locations, thereby surging regional aerostat systems market.

Rising emphasis on usage of aerostat systems by governments across Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the region’s aerostat systems market. Increasing internal security concerns along with rising terrorist activities is expected to support the growth of Asia-Pacific aerostat systems market. Middle-East regions such as Kuwait and UAE have been taking immense efforts in strengthening their border security and surveillance capabilities due to rising terrorism activities, which drives the need for supply of aerostat systems in the region.

Aerostat Systems Market is Broadly Classified into End-Use, Propulsion System, Size, Application Type and Product Type

Based on end-use, aerostat systems market is segmented into

Commercial

Defense

Based on propulsion system, aerostat systems market is divided into

Unpowered

Powered

Based on size, aerostat systems market is classified into

Large sized

Medium sized

Compact sized

Based on application type (value), aerostat systems market is fragmented into

Incident awareness and assessment

Communication relays

Port or border security

Critical infrastructure security

Force protection

Research

Intelligence gathering

Surveillance

Others (disaster response, rapid acquisition, situational awareness)

Based on product type, aerostat systems market has been segmented into

Hybrid

Airship

Balloon

