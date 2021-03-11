Antioxidants Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2014-2020

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a seven year forecast for the global antioxidants market for the period between 2014 and 2020. The global antioxidants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This global antioxidants market study sheds light on the market dynamics and trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World as well as discusses the important factors expected to influence the current nature and future status of the antioxidants market over the projected period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global antioxidants market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the antioxidants market across the various regions analyzed. The report also identifies various factors affecting the market’s growth, which include market drivers, restraints and opportunities. These factors determine various market trends, which are influencing the growth of the antioxidants market. Inflation was not taken into account while calculating the pricing during the compilation of this report. The global antioxidants market size has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market revenues are defined in US$ Mn. Market volume has been defined in terms of thousand tonnes. Market size and forecast for each product type have been provided in the context of global as well as regional markets.

The global antioxidants market has experienced substantial growth over the last few years. Multiple growth factors, such as increasing meat consumption across the globe, surging demand for anti-aging cosmetic products, stringent government regulatory structure and requirement for improving the shelf life of food products, are influencing the antioxidants market’s growth. Antioxidants are considered to be important ingredients in the personal care industry due to their superior ability of reducing singlet oxygen and preventing damage to or death of skin cells. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for antioxidants is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI covers the antioxidants market performance in terms of global antioxidants market revenue and volume split to better understand market dynamics and trends in the antioxidants market. This section also covers a brief overview of antioxidants as well as their value chain analysis. FMI’s analysis of key opportunities, drivers and restraints, Porter’s five force analysis and the share of the top market players in the Asian region, have also been covered in this section. The key players’ section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the antioxidants market value chain. Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth, Future Market Insights has developed the antioxidants market attractiveness index by geography. The resulting index will help providers identify real market opportunities. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global antioxidants market has been segmented on the basis of product into natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants. The Natural antioxidants segment has been further sub-segmented into Rosemary extracts, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E. Butylated hydroxyanisole, butylated hydroxytoluene. The report provides key insights into these segments for a comprehensive understanding of the antioxidants market.

Another section of the report highlights the antioxidants market, by region. It provides the antioxidants market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the antioxidants market ecosystem. This study discusses the overall antioxidants market size as well as the market segmentation by product in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Major countries in each of these regions have been analyzed to provide country-level market data.

All the above sections evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects for the antioxidants market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year for the global antioxidants market report and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the antioxidants market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of antioxidants available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the antioxidants market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current antioxidants market, which forms the basis of how the antioxidants market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the antioxidants market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on the supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the antioxidants market in terms of various food preservative segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, a detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the antioxidants market.

In the final section of the report, the antioxidants market competitive landscape has been presented. Key categories of providers covered in this report are antioxidants manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the antioxidants market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the antioxidants market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Aland (Jiagsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, BASF S.E, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Kalsec, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Nutreo N.V., and Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Key Segments Covered: Antioxidants Market

By Product Segment

Natural Antioxidants Rosemary extracts Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E

Synthetic Antioxidants Butylated hydroxyanisole Butylated hydroxytoluene Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered: Antioxidants Market

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Companies: Antioxidants Market