Automatic Checkweigher Market Analysis and Demand 2018 – 2028

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market: Overview

Demands in the automatic checkweighers market have evolved on the back of need for simplifying and speeding the weighing process by the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The market has seen continuous advancements in strain gauge technologies that improve the performance of checkweighers to meet the requirements of the industries. Advent of high-speed digital signal processing technology equipped with the weighing equipment is a promising development in the automatic checkweigher market. Advances in digital signal, processing and control systems, have benefitted manufacturers in weighing and inspection machinery to meet the wide range of needs. Growing numbers of modular in-weighing machine equipment is boosting the market.

Some of the key end-use industries in the automatic checkweigher market are food and beverages, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Among the various types of technologies used, electro-magnetic force restoration (EMFR) has grown in notably popularity due to their high precision and fast generation of results.

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing regulatory requirements pertaining to measurement and inspection of products in the food and beverages industry has propelled advances in the automatic checkweigher market. Most notably, the pharmaceutical industry has seen a widespread uptake of automatic checkweighers to improve its process efficiency and meet compliance requirements. These industries have seen the rise in precision weighing. Advancements made in software, such as in digital signal processing and control, have expanded the prospects of the automatic checkweigher market.

Over the past few years, the automatic checkweigher market has seen demands among end-use industries to meet harsh production environments. The market has earned copious revenues from the uptake of the equipment that are equipped with EMFR load cells. The growing numbers of ISO certified automatic checkweighers is also boosting the market.

In recent years, integrated inspection systems in the food and pharmaceuticals industries have gathered some steam. More prominently, the increasing trend of automation in these end-use industries has kept the automatic checkweigher market lucrative. However, the high cost of ownership may be a significant deterrent to its uptake. Hence manufacturers have been trying hard to reduce that cost and provide an array of options at entry-level price points.

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, manufacturers in the automatic checkweigher have been focusing on meeting the needs of innovative technologies for measuring vials and bottles of different sizes in the pharmaceutical industry. There has been recurrent demand for checkweighers that can enable pharmaceuticals to weigh containers with high accuracy and throughput. To this end, Mettler Toledo has unveiled an advanced line of weighing system– C35 VC—to measure small vials, bottles, and aerosols. The maker has equipped the automatic checkweigher with high-precision temperature sensors and compensation mechanism to offer high-performance technology to the end-use industry. It has also kept due attention on operator safety and accessibility of the associated components of weighing. More such companies will test their mettle in this regard.

Some of the companies aiming for sizable stakes in the automatic checkweigher market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Minebea Intec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wipotec-OCS, Yamato Scale, Ishida Co., Ltd., Bizerba, and Mettler Toledo.

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market: Regional Assessment

The global automatic checkweigher market is witness sizable revenue growth prospects in Asia Pacific, among all regions. The growth in the regional market is propelled by the increasing trend of automation in the process industries, especially in the food sector. Moreover, stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to labelling and packaging of food in the region is also augmenting its potential in the automatic checkweigher market. Other key regions in the automatic checkweigher market are North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

