Baby Food in Bosnia and Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The onset of COVID-19 in Bosnia and Herzegovina during March 2020 led to a brief period of panic buying, even though no significant shortages of baby food were reported. Once the initial wave of fear subsided, demand began to normalise. However, some wary consumers are seeking to maintain their stockpiles of baby food in anticipation of possible future shortages, which will help to push value sales growth to its highest level in almost a decade during 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;

Table of content

Baby Food in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 panic buying boosts baby food demand
Surge in demand for dried baby food helps second-placed Podravka dd to halt slide in value share
Strong demand for premium brands drives growth in value sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New product launches will continue to drive premiumisation trend
Increased breast feeding to weigh on demand growth for milk formula
Stabilisation of birth rate will remove a key drag on demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

