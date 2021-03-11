Biomass Boiler Market Analysis & Technological Innovations by Leading Key Players Forecast to 2026

The utilization of biomass boiler to reduce carbon emission by consuming wood dust, forest residue, and others is a factor driving the global biomass boiler market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Biomass Boiler“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Woody biomass, Forest residue, Agriculture, Biogas & Energy Crop, Urban Residue), By Type (Fully Automated Biomass Boiler, Semi-Automated Biomass Boiler, Combined Heat, and Power System), By Application (Heating, Power Generation), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The increasing demand for biomass boiler for its carbon-neutral properties is expected to promote the global market.

License Agreement Signed B&W Vølund Will Offer Growth Opportunities

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., a global leader in advanced energy and environmental technologies and services announced through its Denmark-based subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S, a licensing agreement. The agreement is aimed to provide water-cooled vibrating grate technology for biomass boilers to Thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd. on an exclusive basis for projects in Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan. The licensing agreement is predicted to back industrial biomass boilers owing to biomass combustion technology which would assist industrial and power users to produce clean renewable energy and thus benefit the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Some of the major companies that are present in the biomass boiler market are

Babcock & Wilcox

Amec Foster Wheeler

Thermax

Siemens

IHI Corporation

Doosan Heavy Industries

Thyssenkrupp

Eco vision

Hurst

Innasol Limited

AbioNova

Ansaldo

DP CleanTech

Furthermore, the deployment of circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler technology is also expected to support the growth of the market. For instance, Doosan Lentjes will deliver its circulating fluidized bed (CFD) boiler technology at a new biomass-based power plant located in Sodengaura, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The project will be executed under the terms of a larger EP contract awarded to Lentjes’ parent company Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction (DHIC) headquartered in Korea. Moreover, Sumitomo SHI FW getting awarded for its design and supply is also predicted to boost biomass boiler market revenue. For instance, a contract was awarded by SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to Sumitomo SHI FW for its design and supply of SMG Energy’s SMG Boiler Power Plant to be located in Gunsan City in the Republic of Korea. The project is scheduled to start its commercial operation by December 2021.

Segmentation

1. By Feedstock

Woody biomass

Forest residue

Agriculture

Biogas & Energy Crop

Urban Residue

Others

2. By Type

Fully Automated Biomass Boiler

Semi-Automated Biomass Boiler

Combined Heat and Power System

Others

3. By Application

Heating

Power Generation

4. By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

5. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Nigeria and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These developments witnessed in the global biomass boiler market will be crucial to its growth in the coming years.

Key Market Driver – Low carbon emission and relatively lower fuel prices

Key Market Restraint – Require considerably greater space and regular maintenance

Key Industry Developments

In Feb 2019, In a bid to reduce pollution and increase the potential technology of biomass boiler in India and neighbouring countries, the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has signed an agreement with Babcock & Wilcox Volund of Denmark.

In December 2018, Doosan Lentjes will provide its circulating fluidized bed (CFD) boiler technology at a new biomass-based power plant located in Sodengaura, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

In October 2018, A contract has been awarded by SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to Sumitomo SHI FW for design and supply of SMG Energy’s SMG Boiler Power Plant to be located in Gunsan City in the Republic of Korea. The project is scheduled to start its commercial operation by December 2021.

Major Table of Content for Biomass Boiler Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Biomass Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

