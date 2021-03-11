Biomass Power Generation Market Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Biomass is among the major sources of renewable energies with minimum carbon emission. Technological advancements in biomass power production are boosting the global market for “Biomass Power Generation“ predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report, titled,” Biomass Power Generation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Combustion, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill gas(LFG), Others), By Feedstock (Urban residue, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Agricultural and forest residue, Energy crops, Woody biomass, Others), By End-use Industry (Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Utilities), and Geography Forecast till 2027”. The report covers drivers, and restraints, market challenges, and strengths and opportunities of the market in detail. It projects the market’s growth trajectory between 2019 and 2027.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Technology

Combustion

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Anaerobic Digestion

Landfill gas(LFG)

Others

2. By Feedstock

Urban residue

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Agricultural and forest residue

Energy crops

Woody biomass

Others

3. By End-use Industry

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Based on end-use industry, the global Biomass Power Generation market is classified into utilities, commercial, and industrial sectors. Industries such as the forest industry, paper industry, pulp industry, and others are focusing on using energy derived from biomass to power various industrial purposes. Based on technology, the market is categorized into anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, combustion, and landfill gas (LFG) among others. Among these, the combustion segment is more popular since the waste is directly combusted in the combustion chamber in combustion process while in gasification process, the water is partially combusted with less pressure and heat forming substance called syngas.

Key Market Driver – Tremendous demand for green and clean energy

Key Market Restraint – High installation cost

Top Players Overview:

ON Energy

Ameresco

Babcock & Wilcox Company

Engie

Indus Green Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Ørsted A/S

Oulun Energia Oy

NTPC

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, China’s biomass sector has generated 24.5 billion kWh of electricity during the first quarter of 2019, which shows a growth of 16.7 % year-on-year.

In April 2019, Dutch Health and Nutrition Company Royal DSM has reduced CO2 emission from its plant in Sisseln, Switzerland, after switching to biomass which helps to reduce 50,000 tons per year of Co2 emission.

In October 2018, India’s largest power producer NTPC is planning to start biomass co-firing across all its coal-based thermal power station to reduce the greenhouse gas emission.

Major Table of Content for Biomass Power Generation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

