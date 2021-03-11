Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) market size is set to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. Multiple advantages of BaaS for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will fuel the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Tool and Service), By Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management and Others (Identity Management)), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation and Others (Education etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/blockchain-as-a-service-baas-market-102721

Blockchain technology is emerging as an optimal solution to many of the challenges faced by SMEs such as access to trade financing, bank loans, and cash flow difficulties, among other issues. SMEs looking to expand their businesses in foreign lands can gain wider access to trade financing sources using BaaS as this technology is decentralized and cuts out middlemen from the process. The World Economic Forum (WEF) opines that blockchain technology could be instrumental in bridging the gap in trade financing around the world. Similar benefits can be reaped by SMEs in the context of supply chain processes. Thus, these potential advantages of blockchain for SMEs will provide a significant boost to the BaaS market growth in the coming years.

Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-as-a-service-baas-market-102721

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/blockchain-as-a-service-baas-market-102721

Regional Analysis

Increasing Investment in Blockchain Technology to Drive the Market in North America

In 2019, the market size in North America stood at USD 1.01 billion owing to the vast number of blockchain development projects being undertaken in the US. One of the major reasons for the widespread development and adoption of BaaS tools in North America is the strong presence of small, medium, and large tech companies operating in the US. This, along with rising integration of BaaS solutions with public utilities services, will enable the region to dominate the blockchain-as-a-service market share in the foreseeable future.

In Asia-Pacific, the market will be mainly driven by the rising investment in blockchain technology by the Chinese government and advancements in complex computer technologies in Japan and South Korea. The BaaS market report states that Asia-Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, increasing focus of well-established players on blockchain technology will propel the market in the near future.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/blockchain-as-a-service-baas-market-102721

Industry Developments:

May 2019: Microsoft and JP Morgan announced their partnership to further the advancement and adoption of enterprise blockchain. Under the partnership, JP Morgan’s distributed ledger platform Quorum will be made accessible via Microsoft’s Azure Blockchain Service to enable customers to build cloud-based blockchain networks.

April 2018: Huawei unveiled its novel BaaS solution, called Blockchain Service, based on Linux Foundation’s Hyperledge Fabric 1.0. The solution is devised to aid companies design smart contracts focusing on supply chain, securitized assets, and public services, on top of a distributed ledger network.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102721

Other Exclusive Reports:

Electronic Shelf Label Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Network Attached Storage Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Cloud Computing Market Sales and Revenue by Companies, Regions, Type and Application till 2027

Semiconductor Market 2021 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

Modular Data Center Market 2021 Global Trends, Key Company Profiles, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]