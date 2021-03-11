Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, conveys rigorous analysis of Industry and prospects to 2026

All news

As per the International Diabetes Foundation, the number of adults suffering from diabetes was around 425 million and is expected to reach 630 million by 2045. The prevalence of diabetes is primarily increasing owing to the rapid adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. This further shows that the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems will increase, thereby driving the global blood glucose monitoring systems market. As per the report, the global market was valued at USD 10.09 Billion in the year 2018 and is projected to be worth USD 17.06 Billion by 2026. In addition to this, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

  1. Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Diabetes, By Key Countries/ Key Regions, 2018

4.2 Pricing Analysis, By Key Regions/ Key Market Players

4.3 New Product Launches, By Key Market Players

4.4 Detailed Product Mapping, By Key Market Players

4.4 Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions

  1. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device

5.2.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM)

5.2.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Systems

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.3.1 Invasive

5.3.2 Non-Invasive

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.4.1 Wearable

5.4.2 Non- Wearable

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Institutional Sales

5.5.2 Retail Sales

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

 

