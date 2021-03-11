All news News

Bone Regeneration Materials Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2029

Global Bone Regeneration Materials Market: Overview

Bone regeneration refers to a well-orchestrated and complicated physiological process of bone formation. This process is observed at the time of normal healing of fracture and is continuously remodeled throughout adulthood. The result of such an immensely complicated process of regeneration is the restoration of function and form of bones. Such problems with bones are ascribed to bone insufficiency. This complicated process, bone regeneration, involves constant remodeling of bone. This physiological process is crucial for various clinical conditions, such as skeletal abnormalities, tumor resection, bone infection, and trauma caused skeletal reconstruction. At present, allograft implantation, free fibula vascularized graft, and bone graft are regarded as a standard therapy. In the process of autologous bone graft regeneration, the contribution of donor involves many complication and is quite complex in nature. Effectiveness and increased adoption of the procedure is anticipated to foster development of the global bone regeneration materials market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three important parameters considered for segmentation of the global bone regeneration materials market include products, application, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market

Global Bone Regeneration Materials Market: Notable Developments

The global bone regeneration materials market has come across some important developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

  • In 2019, US-based developer of advanced osteobiologic products, Biogennix LLC, received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for its brand new product, Agilon. This new product is a new bone graft material that is collagen-enhanced and the product is made available commercially across the US.

Some of the key players in the global bone regeneration materials market comprise the below-mentioned:

  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Ethoss Regeneration Ltd
  • J Morita USA
  • SigmaGraft Inc.
  • Citagenix Inc.

Global Bone Regeneration Materials Market: Key Trends

Increased Research and Development Activities to Shoot Up Demand in the Market

In the process of the treatment of periodontal or oral health diseases, bone regeneration process ends up in causing damage to alveolar bone and periodontal ligament. However, the objective of the treatment of periodontal disease lies in the slowing or preventing any further progression of the disease. Given such sensitivity of the treatment procedure, it is expected that bone regeneration process will serve as an ideal method for treating periodontal diseases. The process of bone regeneration comes with biological and historical changes linked with bony callus, fibrous tissue formation, blood supply, and inflammation. Increased prevalence of such diseases is anticipated to foster growth of the global bone regeneration materials market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

In addition to that, increased research and development on biomaterials for the purpose of cartilage and bone regeneration is expected fuel growth of the global bone regeneration materials market in the years to come. The biomaterials that are meant to be utilized for the purpose for bone regeneration need to be favorable toward differentiation to confirm rapid regeneration process, cell adhesion, and proliferation at the very site of injury. Increased research and development activities are anticipated to work in favor of the global bone regeneration materials market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Global Bone Regeneration Materials Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global bone regeneration materials market, North America is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions. Increased funding in research and development activities in the region is expected to work in favor of the regional market. Rapid adoption of latest technologies by the healthcare sector is estimated to propel growth of the regional market in the years to come.

The global bone regeneration materials market is segmented as:

Product Type

  • Xenogene Bone Materials
  • Partially Synthetic Materials
  • Synthetic Materials

Application

  • Orthopaedic Surgery
  • Bone Trauma
  • Dental Surgery

Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Russia
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
  • The Middle East
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria
    • South Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia

