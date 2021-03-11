Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2020 – 2030

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market: Overview

Bulimia nervosa refers to a type of eating disorder linked with binge eating following compensatory processes. Patients suffering from bulimia nervosa come with repeated episodes of binge eating that might involve having food in large portions. This eating disorder is also known as binge eating disorder. Affected individuals often eat larger portions than normal individuals under similar circumstances and same duration do. These patients often exhibit lack of shelf-control over eating. Episodes of eating is often followed by recurrent behavior to avert gaining of weight, which comprise too much of exercise, excessive fasting, shelf-induced vomiting, and excessive intake of medications like diuretics and laxatives. Rise in the incidences of binge eating disorder is likely to support development of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the timeframe of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

In addition, this disorder is capable of causing chemical imbalances in the body and considerable damage to digestive system. This affects functioning of several parts of the body, such as heart, and it could often lead to fatalities. Such serious damages necessitates treatment of the disease and this factor is likely to support development of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market in the years to come.

Treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region are the four vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market.

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market: Notable Developments

One of such pertinent market developments that have left a positive and promising impact on the expansion of the market is elaborated below:

In 2019, India-based pharmaceutical company, Lupin Limited, introduced generic version of Fluoxetine tablet with strengths of 20 mg and 10 mg. Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, and this new product can be utilized or the treatment of bulimia nervosa.

Some of the well-known players in the global bulimia nervosa treatment market are listed below:

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are projected to give a glimpse into the nature of the business pertaining to global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

Increased Prevalence of the Disorder Worldwide to Boost Demand in the Market

The disorder, bulimia nervosa, is found more in women than men are. In the US, the lifetime prevalence rate of the disease is 0.5% in men and 1.5% in women, which is around 1.5 million men and 4.5 million women. Such high chances of prevalence in women are likely to work in favor of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Increased consumption of alcohol along with a rising number of incidences of cardiovascular diseases is likely to work in favor of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. On the other hand, high cost is associated with the cost of treatment and absence of specific and effective drugs are likely to impede expansion of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market in the years to come.

Covid-19 pandemic is foreseen to adversely affect the development of the market in the near future. In accordance with Indian Journal of Medical Sciences, the pandemic has disrupted the conduction of clinical trials owing to absence of trial site staff, lack of availability of investigational products, and travel restrictions.

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

It is anticipated that North America will account for a sizeable share of the market due to the increased prevalence of the disorder in the region. In addition, many organizations have come up with efforts and initiatives to create awareness about the disease amongst the people.

The global bulimia nervosa treatment market is segmented as:

Treatment Type

Drug Treatment

Non-drug Treatment

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia

The Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia

