Bulk Container Packaging Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Bulk Container Packaging

This “Bulk Container Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

  • The bulk container packaging market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.83 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.87%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The sheer volume of resources and products being transported across the world is a strong indicator of how important the global bulk container packaging market.
  • – Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole.
  • – Companies are also involved in strategic initiatives to leverage the growing demand for the bulk container packaging market. For instance, Grief Inc., one of the companies in the bulk packaging space, announced its expansion in Texas through various investments in drums and IBC segments.
  • – Growing export of bulk container packaged products will drive the market. Since there is too much of export/import of goods like food and beverages.
  • – However, minimizing the impact on the environment is impacting the overall packaging market. Reuse is a major trend in packaging because of the increased pressure to prolong the lifecycle of finite resources through the re-use of containers.

    Bulk Container Packaging Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Greif Inc.
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • TechnipFMC
  • SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Braid Logistics
  • National Bulk Equipment
  • Inc
  • Signode Industrial Group
  • Meyer Industries Limited
  • Mondi Group
  Bemis Company Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

    A bulk container is designed to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as food ingredients, solvents, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others in large quantities. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers.

    Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

    • Detailed Overview of Bulk Container Packaging Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
    • Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.
    • Bulk Container Packaging Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.
    • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Bulk Container Packaging Market?
    • SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.
    • What is the Bulk Container Packaging Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?
    • Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?
    • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?
    • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Bulk Container Packaging Market demand?

    Key Market Trends:

    Drums Hold a Significant Share in the Bulk Container Packaging Market

    – Drums are cylindrical containers used for the shipping of bulk cargo. They are often certified for the shipment of dangerous goods that are substances, solids, liquids, or gases that can harm people.
    – Dangerous goods include materials that are radioactive, flammable, explosive, corrosive, oxidizing, asphyxiating, biohazardous, toxic, pathogenic, or allergenic, such as ammonia, hydrogen, etc. Therefore, increasing the shipments and trade of these hazardous goods will drive the use of bulk drums.
    – Moreover, innovations regarding materials are also transforming the drum (barrel) containers market in the region. For instance, majorly used in transporting hazardous goods, drums made of steel prove to be more beneficial. This is because, steel is durable and reliable, and performs well in both cold and hot temperatures and is fire-resistant. This makes it an ideal match for drums containing combustible or flammable materials. Steel barrels are also economical and environment-friendly.

    North America to Account for a Major Share

    – The United States is one of the largest markets for bulk containers globally. The increasing expansion in the chemical industry, owing to newfound shale resources, is expected to strengthen the demand for bulk containers in the region. Also, the country’s immense exports from the chemical and pharmaceutical sector keep a constant demand for rigid bulk containers such as drums and pails.
    – The country also has a well-established reconditioning infrastructure boosting pooling networks across the country.
    – Moreover, in North America, governments are encouraging the utilization of recycled plastic for the manufacturing of plastic products, including containers and bottles.
    – However, the industry is increasingly affected by the US-China trade wars. In recent times, increased tariff by the US government on Chinese chemical imports has escalated the import-export scenario of the country’s chemical industry trade, directly impacting the demand for bulk containers from the industry.

    Target Audience of Bulk Container Packaging Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Bulk Container Packaging Market Report:

    • Analysing various perspectives of the Bulk Container Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Bulk Container Packaging market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Bulk Container Packaging market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Bulk Container Packaging market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Bulk Container Packaging market studied.

    Detailed TOC of Bulk Container Packaging Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries
    4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Drums
    5.1.2 Pails
    5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers
    5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers
    5.1.5 Pallets
    5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags
    5.1.7 Other Types
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    5.2.2 Food and Beverages
    5.2.3 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Greif Inc.
    6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.
    6.1.3 TechnipFMC
    6.1.4 SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
    6.1.5 Braid Logistics
    6.1.6 National Bulk Equipment, Inc
    6.1.7 Signode Industrial Group
    6.1.8 Meyer Industries Limited
    6.1.9 Mondi Group
    6.1.10 Bemis Company Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

