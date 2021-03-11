All news

Butter and Spreads in Guatemala Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, retail volume and current value sales of butter and spreads are expected to benefit from lockdown restrictions, as consumers are forced to stay home due to COVID-19. As a result, more people increased at-home baking and cooking which ultimately increased demand in 2020. Butter is expected to benefit most from this trend as it is commonly used in culinary activities, and is perceived as the healthiest category thanks to natural ingredients, while margarine and spreads received negative a…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market i

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market size

Table of content

Cheese in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers switch to economy brands of cheese amid the pandemic
Ljubljanske Mlekarne dd continues to lose value share for the second year running as consumers switch to private label
Consumers favour packaged hard cheese as to reduce contact with the virus
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Other processed cheese will perform well despite the economic crisis due to its lower prices
The recovering economy will lead to a demand for artisanal cheese
Retailers are set to release private label brands in response to decreasing purchasing power
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

