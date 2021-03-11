All news

Butter and Spreads in Slovenia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Butter and spreads sales will slightly benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic, however overall current value sales will only increase marginally. As butter and spread products are not intended to be consumed in large quantities, the product areas have not been subject to large devastations as consumers purchase butter, for example, less frequently than other dairy products. With butter and spreads being purchased every couple of weeks, consumers have likely been able to continue doing so as it is la…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

Table of content

Butter and Spreads in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Butter and spreads largely unimpacted by pandemic trends due to long-lasting consumption
Private label brands utilise social media advertising during lockdown
Cash strapped consumers favour margarine and spreads amidst the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Outdated butter will underperform in 2021 due to restricted purchasing power
Cooking fats will continue to drop in demand due to rising health concerns
Private label will benefit from economising over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

