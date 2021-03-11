Butter and Spreads in Slovenia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Butter and spreads sales will slightly benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic, however overall current value sales will only increase marginally. As butter and spread products are not intended to be consumed in large quantities, the product areas have not been subject to large devastations as consumers purchase butter, for example, less frequently than other dairy products. With butter and spreads being purchased every couple of weeks, consumers have likely been able to continue doing so as it is la…

\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689688-butter-and-spreads-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-enterprise-iot-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/factor-viia-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of content

Butter and Spreads in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Butter and spreads largely unimpacted by pandemic trends due to long-lasting consumption

Private label brands utilise social media advertising during lockdown

Cash strapped consumers favour margarine and spreads amidst the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outdated butter will underperform in 2021 due to restricted purchasing power

Cooking fats will continue to drop in demand due to rising health concerns

Private label will benefit from economising over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)