Car Rental (Destination) in the United Arab Emirates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Following steady current value growth across both business and leisure markets during the review period, car rental is experiencing a sharp fall in value sales in the United Arab Emirates in 2020 after the very sharp decline in business travel led to an almost complete halt in rentals at airports. Demand for car rental has also fallen among domestic consumers as fewer people travel between the separate emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates and more people work from home.

Euromonitor International's Car Rental (Destination) in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market.

overage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Car Rental (Destination) in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Almost total halting of inbound business travel leads to sharp fall in demand for car rental in 2020
United Arab Emirates offers good prospects for car rental once demand returns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow return to growth for car rental
Car rental online set to drive growth over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

……. continued

