Cloud Computing Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2027

The global cloud computing market is expected to gain momentum from the rising inclination of enterprises to omni-cloud solutions from multi-cloud solutions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size stood at was USD 193.60 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 684.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand for VoD Solutions to Propel Growth

The demand for live streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu is surging rapidly backed by the lockdown measures implemented by governments worldwide to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. These video-on-demand (VoD) solutions are further resulting in the high demand for IaaS cloud-based services. Also, because of the work from home practices across the globe, there is a high demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. We are delivering authentic reports to help you select the right strategy for regaining business confidence and generate more sales of cloud computing solutions.

Segment-

Government Initiatives to Support Data Safety & Integrity will Drive BFSI Segment

Based on industry, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment procured 16.1% in terms of cloud computing market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising initiatives by the government to support data safety and integrity. The IT & telecommunications segment is likely to remain dominant in the coming years owing to the increasing usage of these services to manage and store vast amounts of data in the industry.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Owing to Presence of Amazon, IBM, & Apple

Regionally, in 2019, North America generated USD 58.10 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to lead the market fueled by the presence of several prominent cloud computing service providers, namely, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit an astonishing growth in the near future backed by the rapid digitalization and the rising internet penetration. Europe would show a substantial CAGR because of the high expenditure on cloud-based technologies in the region.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market Report:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

com, Inc. (California, United States)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE) (California, United States)

Sprint Corporation (Kansas, United States)

Verizon Wireless (New York, United States)

Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Ooma Inc. (California, United States)

Paytm (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Adobe, Inc. (California, United States)

