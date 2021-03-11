Construction and Real Estate in the USA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, the US housing market saw robust growth in demand, supported by rising household incomes. Property prices were also on the rise, recording a 4% increase over 2018. Expanding demand and rising prices allowed real estate developers to see healthy turnover growth, despite tightening lending conditions. Interest rates kept on rising during the year, affecting both builders and households; nevertheless, the industry maintained a solid performance.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the siz

\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798165-construction-and-real-estate-in-the-usa

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), compa

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-mushrooms-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experienc

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-x-ray-tube-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table of content

Construction and Real Estate in the USA

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Residential construction to see demand moderate as unemployment rises and uncertainties persist

Commercial construction to remain sluggish as GDP stagnates and business confidence declines

Infrastructure spending accelerates, aiming to compensate for diminishing turnover

Competitive Landscape

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Real Estate Activities Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Construction Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 13 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 14 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 16 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 17 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

CHART 18 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 19 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 20 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 21 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies

CHART 22 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 23 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 24 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 25 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 26 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 27 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 28 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 29 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 30 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million

Industry Context

CHART 31 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

CHART 32 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth

CHART 33 Construction and real estate vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 34 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million

CHART 35 Construction and Real Estate in North America 2004-2024, USD million

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)