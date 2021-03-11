Dental Implants Market Size 2021 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

The increasing demand for dental implant due to its advantages over tooth replacement is a key factor driving the global dental implants market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The global dental implants market was valued at USD 3,870.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,725.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Dental Implants Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dental Implants Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Dental Implants Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dental Implants Market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

4.2 Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players

4.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 New Product Launches

4.5 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

4.6 Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material

5.2.1 Titanium Implants

5.2.2 Zirconium Implants

5.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design

5.3.1 Tapered Implants

5.3.2 Parallel Implants

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type

5.4.1 Endosteal Implants

5.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

5.4.3 Transosteal Implants

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Dental Clinics

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Material

6.2.1 Titanium Implants

6.2.2 Zirconium Implants

6.2.3 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Design

6.3.1 Tapered Implants

6.3.2 Parallel Implants

6.4. Market Analysis – By Type

6.4.1 Endosteal Implants

6.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

6.4.3 Transosteal Implants

6.5. Market Analysis – By End User

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Dental Clinics

6.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 USA

6.6.2 Canada

Continued…

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market