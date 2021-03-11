All news

Dermatologicals in Bulgaria Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Dermatologicals in Bulgaria Research Report 2020-2026

Sales of dermatologicals in Bulgaria are being impacted in two ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the quarantine restrictions which forced consumers to remain at home to avoid spreading COVID-19 infections boosted sales of a number of products, for example, haemorrhoid treatments. The lockdown restrictions ultimately reduced the amount of physical activity consumers engaged in, encouraging a more sedentary lifestyle which led to the need for an increased number of haemorrhoidal treatments.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797403-dermatologicals-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-case-management-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-leveling-cement-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corn-fiber-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kaolin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Dermatologicals in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 lockdown along with increased use of disinfectants boosts sales of some products, while others suffer due to stay at home restrictions
Premiumisation expected in 2020, with hair loss treatment a target product
Treatments for wounds and injuries likely to become more premium product in 2020, with new product launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price will become increasingly important into forecast period, as consumers face reduced disposable incomes
Premiumisation expected to continue into the forecast period
Sales of dermatologicals expected to continue to shift online into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Military Battery Market Witness High Growth And Manufacturing Analysis By 2027| Arotech, Bren-Tronics, Eaglepicher

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Military Battery market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global […]
All news

Engine-Drive Scrubber Dryer Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Engine-Drive Scrubber Dryer Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2026. The study of the Engine-Drive Scrubber Dryer Market is known for providing a […]
All news News

Vibration Monitoring Market 2021 Emerging Technologies Advances Over the Next Year

ajay

“In the latest report, with an outline of the Vibration Monitoring market, the research focuses primarily on the market trends, demand range, and future opportunities of this sector over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends describing the geographic opportunities and investments of leading business shareholders. A […]