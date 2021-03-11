Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to Grow Notably Owing to Increasing Cases of Foot Ulcer among Diabetics, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “diabetic foot ulcer treatment market” size is projected to showcase remarkable growth on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes followed by a foot ulcer. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound occurring in the sole of the feet of a diabetic person and requires immediate pressure, off-loading, infection control, and vasculature to heal. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 7.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.05 billion by the end of 2027. The market is presumed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/diabetic-foot-ulcer-dfu-treatment-market-101948

The Report Answers the Following Questions:

What is the nature of the market and how fierce is the competition?

Who are the major players of the diabetic foot ulcer market and what are their prime strategies?

Which is the leading segment of this market and why?

How will COVID-19 impact the market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment?

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

On account of the current COVID-19 pandemic, most of the non-emergency procedures in the healthcare sector have been put on the delay. A report by the general surgeons at the American College of Surgeons and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) states that all non-essential surgical and medical services will be cancelled as a necessary precaution against the spread of the virus. Most of the healthcare resources in the other nations are following similar procedures. This is likely to pose a significant threat to the market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment in the coming years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Extracellular Matrix Proteins to Propel Growth

A rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability to various chronic diseases stand as the key drivers for promoting the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of novel wound care devices, is aiding in the expansion of the market. Additionally, a rise in the availability of treatment option for diabetic foot ulcer is likely to augment the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of the advanced wound care therapies and devices and the lack of reimbursement policies may cause hindrance to the market growth in the coming years. Despite this, the advent and the increasing popularity of extracellular matrix proteins, bioengineered skin substitutes, and others are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market for DFU treatment in the coming years.

Segment:

Wound Care Dressings Segment Bagged Major Share Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by product, the wound care dressings segment earned 42.7% diabetic foot ulcer treatment market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. This is owing to the cost-efficiency of these treatment procedures, less time taken to heal the wounds, and the overall exudate management.

Major Share Held by North America Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Diabetic Foot ulcer

Geographically, North America emerged dominant in the market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment, with a revenue of USD 2.75 billion generated in 2019. This is accountable to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of the disease, and the growing launch of advanced solutions for wound care in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a rapid pace in the forecast duration owing to the improving medical infrastructure and development, a rise in the diabetic population, and the increasing cases of foot ulcer among them.

Competitive Landscape-

Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc., and Smith & Nephew Earned Major Share Owing to Robust Research Activities

The global market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment earns major share from companies such as Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Corp, and ConvaTec Group Plc. Factors responsible for their dominance are the availability of a wide range of products and the significant investments in research and development activities in innovative product development. Furthermore, the strategic partnerships such as contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others would help the companies in gaining traction in the global market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Include:

July 2018 – SastoMed GmbH was acquired by Mölnlycke for expanding the product offerings of the company by helping the medical professionals to accelerate the process of wound healing.

January 2019 – A new advanced wound care product called FibDex was launched in the European market and it is the first of its kind to receive the CE mark and FDA approval.

Some of the Key Players of the DFU Treatment Market Include:

3M (Minnesota, United States)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

Tissue Regenix (West Yorkshire, U.S.)

ConvaTec Group Plc(England, U.K.)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Coloplast Corp (Humlebaek, Denmark)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (New Jersey, United States)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Other players

Key Segments within the Market

By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcer

Ischemic Ulcer

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

By Product Type

Wound-care Dressings

o Antimicrobial Dressing

o Foam Dressings

o Film Dressings

o Alginate Dressings

o Hydrogel Dressings

o Other Dressings

Wound-care Devices

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

o Ultrasound Therapy

o HBOT

o Others

Active Therapies

o Skin Grafts & Substitutes,

o Growth Factors

o Others

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

