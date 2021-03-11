All news

Digestive Remedies in Canada Research Report 2020-2026

The impact of COVID-19 on digestive remedies has been relatively limited as demand is driven by basic need among people suffering from digestive issues. The competitive landscape was impacted more by the withdrawal of ranitidine-based H2 blockers from the market, including Zantac, with consumers opting for alternative products and other digestive remedies. Nevertheless, there was some panic buying in the first quarter of the year due to the expectation of lockdowns, social isolation and potentia…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Digestive Remedies in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
E-commerce players gain sales share due to COVID-19 restrictions
Demand for digestive remedies increases in line with obesity rates
Wide product offering key to success in fragmented competitive environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Hectic pace of modern life drives incidence of digestive problems
Demand supported by ageing of Canadian population
Distribution set to remain concentrated in store-based channels
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

