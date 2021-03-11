All news

Disposable Medical Gloves Market covering market size, industry share numbers, regional outlook by 2026

The global disposable medical gloves market share value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region-2018
    • Price Trend Analysis
    • Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region-
    • Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)
  5. Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Surgical
      • Examination
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
      • Latex
      • Synthetic
        • Nitrile
        • Neoprene
        • Polyisoprene
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category
        • Powdered
        • Powder-free
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
        • Hospitals & Clinics
        • Diagnostic/Pathology Labs
        • Dental Clinics
        • Others
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
        • North America
        • Europe
        • Asia pacific
        • Latin America
        • Middle East & Africa

