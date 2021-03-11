Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores Market worth $61.9 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Cores market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company

Mitsui High-tec

Yutaka Giken

Kienle Spiess

Shiri Electromechanical Technology

Tempel Steel

Toyota Boshoku

Suzhou Fine-stamping

Foshan Pulizi Core

POSCO

Kuroda Precision

Segment by Type

Permanent Magnet Motor Cores

AC Induction Motor Cores ======== Segment by Application

EV